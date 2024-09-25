Traders Purchase Large Volume of Roivant Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,202 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 128% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,278 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $23,382,600.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,870,543 shares in the company, valued at $210,693,701.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $23,382,600.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,870,543 shares in the company, valued at $210,693,701.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,860,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 630,712 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 185,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

