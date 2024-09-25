MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $17.20 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.71. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MultiPlan shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 29,321 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other MultiPlan news, SVP William B. Mintz acquired 81,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,161.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,009,736 shares in the company, valued at $623,018.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William B. Mintz bought 81,165 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,161.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,009,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,018.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Michael Garis bought 1,150,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,721,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,428.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,731,165 shares of company stock valued at $555,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 482,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 19.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 770,826 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 68.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

