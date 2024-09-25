Bilibili Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 33,426 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average volume of 27,207 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa America raised Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Bilibili Trading Up 17.0 %

BILI opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 119,747 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $951,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.