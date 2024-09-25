Traders Buy Large Volume of Baidu Call Options (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 66,388 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 49,685 call options.
Baidu Stock Up 7.4 %
BIDU stock opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on BIDU
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.