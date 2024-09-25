Applied Optoelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,561 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 116% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,494 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 13.7 %

AAOI stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $621.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

