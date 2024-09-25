IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Purchases 41 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147.60 ($197.64).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Jonathan Gunby purchased 41 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($204.23).

IntegraFin Price Performance

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.88) on Wednesday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 395 ($5.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 374.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 334.46. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,278.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.22) to GBX 400 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.49) to GBX 400 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

