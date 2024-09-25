Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 480 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 480 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($199.25).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Tuesday, August 20th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 482 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £149.42 ($200.08).

On Thursday, August 1st, Swagatam Mukerji bought 75,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($32,137.12).

On Thursday, July 25th, Swagatam Mukerji sold 390,329 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47), for a total value of £136,615.15 ($182,934.05).

On Friday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 579 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £225.81 ($302.37).

On Friday, July 12th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 375 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($200.86).

Centaur Media Price Performance

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 31 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £44.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,033.33 and a beta of 0.81. Centaur Media Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 29.55 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.80).

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

About Centaur Media

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.