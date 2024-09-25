Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Jane Toogood Buys 508 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Toogood acquired 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.55) per share, with a total value of £4,759.96 ($6,373.81).

LON VCT opened at GBX 932 ($12.48) on Wednesday. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 914.74 ($12.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,577 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £811.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,662.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,019.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,168.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($19.97) to GBX 1,290 ($17.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

