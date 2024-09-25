GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson Acquires 446 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,051 ($27.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,147.46 ($12,248.88).

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,530.50 ($20.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,583.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,629.81. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,371.40 ($18.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($24.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,354.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,309.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.77) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($24.37) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 2,120 ($28.39) to GBX 1,900 ($25.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.12) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.71 ($24.18).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.