GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson Acquires 446 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,051 ($27.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,147.46 ($12,248.88).
GSK Stock Performance
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,530.50 ($20.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,583.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,629.81. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,371.40 ($18.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($24.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,354.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04.
GSK Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,309.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
