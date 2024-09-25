Aterian plc (LON:ATN) Insider Charles Grant Bray Acquires 29,000 Shares of Stock

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Grant Bray acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($19,416.18).

Aterian Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATN opened at GBX 51.25 ($0.69) on Wednesday. Aterian plc has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 109 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.91 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Aterian alerts:

About Aterian

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.