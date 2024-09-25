Aterian plc (LON:ATN) Insider Charles Grant Bray Acquires 29,000 Shares of Stock

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Grant Bray acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($19,416.18).
Aterian Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ATN opened at GBX 51.25 ($0.69) on Wednesday. Aterian plc has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 109 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.91 and a beta of -0.10.
About Aterian
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aterian
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.