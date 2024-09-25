Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Henry Turcan Purchases 66,000 Shares of Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Turcan purchased 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £15,840 ($21,210.50).
Science in Sport Trading Up 2.0 %
LON SIS opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Wednesday. Science in Sport plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.36). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The firm has a market cap of £57.56 million, a PE ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.53.
About Science in Sport
