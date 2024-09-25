Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Henry Turcan Purchases 66,000 Shares of Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Turcan purchased 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £15,840 ($21,210.50).

Science in Sport Trading Up 2.0 %

LON SIS opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Wednesday. Science in Sport plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.36). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The firm has a market cap of £57.56 million, a PE ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.53.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

