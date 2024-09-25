Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Insider Cathy Pitt Acquires 11,125 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Cathy Pitt purchased 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £19,913.75 ($26,665.44).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGUK opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.38) on Wednesday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.54 ($2.46). The company has a market capitalization of £257.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.43.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

