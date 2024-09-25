Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Insider Cathy Pitt Acquires 11,125 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Cathy Pitt purchased 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £19,913.75 ($26,665.44).
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BGUK opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.38) on Wednesday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.54 ($2.46). The company has a market capitalization of £257.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.43.
About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- About the Markup Calculator
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.