HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Richard J. Brooman Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Free Report) insider Richard J. Brooman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £19,920 ($26,673.81).

HgCapital Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HGT opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 516.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 493.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 999.00 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 360 ($4.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 550 ($7.36). The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 131.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

