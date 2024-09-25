WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ Quiet Period Set To End on October 2nd (NASDAQ:WOK)

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 2nd. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Trading Up 19.8 %
WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.08.
About WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.