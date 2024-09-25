WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ Quiet Period Set To End on October 2nd (NASDAQ:WOK)

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 2nd. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Trading Up 19.8 %

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medical consumables in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers disposable medical devices, such as medical face masks, artery compression tourniquets, endotracheal tube holders, intubating stylets, guedel airways, etc.; disposable breathing circuits, laryngeal mask airways, endotracheal tubes, anesthetic kits, oxygen face masks, heat and moisture exchanging filters, anesthesia masks, laryngoscope blades, suction sets, and nasal oxygen cannulas; other medical devices, such as KN95 masks and filtering half mask; and visualized prostatic dilatation catheter.

