Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $80,695.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,818.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $80,695.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,818.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $736,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.