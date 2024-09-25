Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Andrew Harrison Buys 58,220 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Harrison acquired 58,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £30,274.40 ($40,538.83).

Dr. Martens Stock Up 6.0 %

DOCS opened at GBX 53.60 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.62. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 49.32 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.30 ($1.99). The stock has a market cap of £515.48 million, a PE ratio of 765.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.