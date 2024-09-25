Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Andrew Harrison Buys 58,220 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Harrison acquired 58,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £30,274.40 ($40,538.83).
Dr. Martens Stock Up 6.0 %
DOCS opened at GBX 53.60 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.62. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 49.32 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.30 ($1.99). The stock has a market cap of £515.48 million, a PE ratio of 765.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55.
