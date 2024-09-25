Analyzing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $48.89 million 2.76 -$16.05 million $0.03 164.67 Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 31.92 -$19.03 million ($3.33) -0.35

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals 5.59% -53.38% 6.14% Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -194.17% -140.64%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.40%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,204.35%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

