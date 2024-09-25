Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Receives $15.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

BYRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $416.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.71 and a beta of 1.67. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $95,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,938 shares of company stock valued at $774,837. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 53.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

