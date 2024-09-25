Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) & Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Critical Comparison

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both consumer non-durables companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and Ispire Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50

Ispire Technology has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.36%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than Swedish Match AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and Ispire Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedish Match AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology $147.19 million 2.40 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -26.13

Swedish Match AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ispire Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedish Match AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51%

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Swedish Match AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The company offers chewing tobacco products under the Red Man and Big Duke brand names; chew bags under the Thunder and Göteborgs Rapé brands; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand name. In addition, it provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brands; matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; lighters under the Cricket brand; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. Further, the company distributes third party tobacco products. It markets its products through convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and own stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. As of November 25, 2022, Swedish Match AB (publ) operates as a subsidiary of Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V..

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

