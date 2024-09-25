Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target at $97.22

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.22.

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

ASGN Stock Performance

NYSE:ASGN opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.40. ASGN has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

In other news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $185,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,278.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,759.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $185,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,278.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in ASGN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

