Reviewing Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) & OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR)

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

OPENLANE has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of OPENLANE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of OPENLANE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPENLANE 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lazydays 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OPENLANE and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OPENLANE currently has a consensus price target of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Lazydays has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than OPENLANE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OPENLANE and Lazydays”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPENLANE $1.66 billion 1.10 -$154.10 million ($1.79) -9.38 Lazydays $987.99 million 0.02 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.16

Lazydays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OPENLANE. OPENLANE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazydays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OPENLANE and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPENLANE 3.39% 7.85% 2.20% Lazydays -18.19% -35.04% -6.55%

Summary

OPENLANE beats Lazydays on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles. Its digital marketplaces include OPENLANE, a mobile-app enabled solutions that allows dealers to sell and source inventory in the United States. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, including inbound and outbound transportation logistics, reconditioning, vehicle inspection and certification, titling, administrative, and collateral recovery services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The Finance segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company serves commercial customers and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Auction Services, Inc. and changed its name to OPENLANE, Inc. in May 2023. OPENLANE, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

