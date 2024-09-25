Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $100.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.62.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

