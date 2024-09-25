CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives $132.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 6,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,818,000 after buying an additional 258,651 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth $5,529,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

