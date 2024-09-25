CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives $132.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI
CGI Stock Up 1.0 %
GIB opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.