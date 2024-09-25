Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $9.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

MD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 59,336 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $13.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

