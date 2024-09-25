The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $10.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of HAIN opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 296,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

