ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives $36.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $13,630,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.08. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

