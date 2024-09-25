Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $274.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Shares of ASR opened at $292.75 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average of $307.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. The business had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
