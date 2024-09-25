Analysts Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Target Price at $46.75

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPH. Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after buying an additional 114,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $22,862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 534,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 320,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

