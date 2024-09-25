AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives $95.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a twelve month low of $43.48 and a twelve month high of $88.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

