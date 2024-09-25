Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives $65.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.50 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $373,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $373,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,700 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $170,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,603.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $1,335,466. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 192,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

SYBT opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

