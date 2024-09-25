enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives $33.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENGN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday.

Get enGene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on enGene

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

enGene Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the first quarter valued at about $17,095,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the second quarter valued at about $4,715,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 42.80, a current ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.