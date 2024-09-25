enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives $33.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENGN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on enGene
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
enGene Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 42.80, a current ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $43.00.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.