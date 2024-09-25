Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $471.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $471.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $435.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

