Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) & Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Head-To-Head Survey

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expion360 and Gauzy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $5.00 million 0.13 -$7.46 million ($1.09) -0.08 Gauzy $89.75 million 1.94 -$79.27 million N/A N/A

Expion360 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gauzy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -168.29% -176.38% -76.53% Gauzy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Expion360 and Gauzy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Expion360 and Gauzy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25

Gauzy has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 137.96%. Given Gauzy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Expion360.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gauzy beats Expion360 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

