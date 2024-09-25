Critical Contrast: Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) versus Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT)

Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT – Get Free Report) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daktronics has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingen Technologies and Daktronics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Daktronics $811.64 million 0.71 $34.62 million $0.61 20.51

Profitability

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ingen Technologies.

This table compares Ingen Technologies and Daktronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A Daktronics 1.29% 19.92% 8.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Daktronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ingen Technologies and Daktronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Daktronics 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Daktronics beats Ingen Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingen Technologies



Ingen Technologies, Inc. engages in the research and development of home healthcare products for the respiratory industry in United States. It offers oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark names for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

About Daktronics



Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments. The company also offers video display and walls; scoreboards and timing systems; message displays; intelligent transportation systems dynamic message signs; mass transit display; sound systems; and digital billboards, street furniture, and digit and price displays. In addition, it provides indoor dynamic messaging systems and liquid crystal display signs; and software and controllers, which includes Venus, a control suite software to control the creation of messages and graphic sequences for uploading to displays. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

