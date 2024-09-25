Contrasting AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) and Cerebain Biotech (OTCMKTS:CBBT)

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) and Cerebain Biotech (OTCMKTS:CBBT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and Cerebain Biotech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbCellera Biologics $33.05 million 22.42 -$146.40 million ($0.52) -4.85 Cerebain Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Cerebain Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AbCellera Biologics.

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and Cerebain Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbCellera Biologics -463.77% -13.40% -10.44% Cerebain Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AbCellera Biologics and Cerebain Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbCellera Biologics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cerebain Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 463.49%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Cerebain Biotech.

Summary

AbCellera Biologics beats Cerebain Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets; and strategic collaboration with Biogen Inc. to discover therapeutic antibodies for neurological conditions, as well as collaboration with Viking Global Investors and ArrowMark Partners. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cerebain Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Cerebain Biotech Corp. is a biomedical company, which engages in the creation and clinical development of a minimally invasive implantable device. It focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease utilizing Omentum. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.