Reviewing Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) & Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN – Get Free Report) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Balincan USA and Thryv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.19%. Given Thryv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Balincan USA has a beta of 6.31, suggesting that its share price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Balincan USA and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A Thryv -30.83% 2.17% 0.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Balincan USA and Thryv”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thryv $877.69 million 0.72 -$259.30 million ($7.52) -2.35

Balincan USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thryv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thryv beats Balincan USA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Balincan USA

Tekumo LLC designs and develops on-demand service as a service (SaaS)-based platform. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. It also offers command center that enables SMBs to centralize all their communication through a modular, expandable, and customizable platform; and business center, a SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which offers customer relationship management, appointment scheduling, estimate and invoice creation, payments, document management, social media content, and online review management. In addition, the company provides marketing center, a marketing and advertising platform for AutoID, enhanced online presence, omni-channel paid campaigns, and marketing tools; Thryv Add-ons provides AI-assisted website development, SEO tools, google business profile optimization, and Hub by Thryv; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid via credit card and ACH. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. Thryv Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DFW Airport, Texas.

