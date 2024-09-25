Head to Head Contrast: CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) versus Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CEZ, a. s. and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEZ, a. s. N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault -29.29% -40.67% -29.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEZ, a. s. and Energy Vault”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEZ, a. s. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault $301.97 million 0.50 -$98.44 million ($0.60) -1.70

Analyst Recommendations

CEZ, a. s. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CEZ, a. s. and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEZ, a. s. 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 2 0 4 0 2.33

Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than CEZ, a. s..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of CEZ, a. s. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Vault beats CEZ, a. s. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units. The company is also involved in the trade and sale of natural gas; mining of coal; quarrying and processing of construction aggregates and limestones; commodity trading business; and provision of energy services. It also holds interest in the lithium ore mining project in Cínovec. CEZ, a. s. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Prague, the Czech Republic.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

