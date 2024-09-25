Contrasting Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW) & Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial 7.90% 7.34% 1.02% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Commercial and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 153.3%. Gladstone Commercial pays out -631.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Generation Income Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $145.15 million 4.38 $4.99 million ($0.19) -83.47 Generation Income Properties $9.66 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

