Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 127,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 67,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Battalion Oil Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 99.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battalion Oil

About Battalion Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATL. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,608,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

