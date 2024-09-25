PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Trading 7.4% Higher

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70. 286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

