Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Down 1.6%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.36. 6,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 10,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 2.80% of Edesa Biotech worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.