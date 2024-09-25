Ordinals (ORDI) 1-Day Volume Tops $137.52 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $36.57 or 0.00056899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $767.99 million and $137.52 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 34.70073396 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $103,177,223.15 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

