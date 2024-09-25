Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $19.29 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,932,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,897,465.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00315742 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

