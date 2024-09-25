Maverick Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89.53 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $89.53 million and $7.11 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00264352 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,647,579 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 380,647,579.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22423781 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $7,531,158.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.