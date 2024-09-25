MAGIC (MAGIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $102.37 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last week, MAGIC has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $102.37 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,955,018 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

