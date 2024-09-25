Everscale Price Hits $0.0451 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $89.56 million and $771,679.60 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

