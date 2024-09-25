Energi (NRG) Trading Up 10% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $334,619.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00043087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,173,872 coins and its circulating supply is 81,173,810 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.