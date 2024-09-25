Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $78.68 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $78.68 million and $25.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 36% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000821 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001443 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,658,578 coins and its circulating supply is 183,657,704 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

