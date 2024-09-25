Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 67,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 145,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.
About Neo Lithium
Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
