Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Down 2.1%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 25,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 31,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Nova Leap Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.
